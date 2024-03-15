Forest fire season begins

CANADA, March 15 - With active forest fires in other Canadian provinces, the provincial Forests, Fish and Wildlife division is reminding Islanders that PEI’s wildfire risk season runs from March 15 to November 15 each year.

Residents planning on burning brush outdoors must check for burning restrictions by calling 1-800-237-5053 or visiting the province’s fire information page. Restrictions are updated daily at 2 p.m.

Permits are not required for domestic brush burning (Category 1); however, burns can only be conducted after 2 p.m. if conditions allow. The 2 p.m. start time allows the province to process weather data and develop a fire danger risk that is predicted for the current day. Wildfire experts know that evening humidity and other factors can help prevent fire from spreading.

Burn brush safely by doing the following:

Check for burn restrictions and review the latest guidance on the website

Keep fires small and, if possible, burn in a contained fire pit or an approved outdoor burning structure

Have adequate water and fire suppression tools on hand (shovels, rakes, brooms, etc.)

Have enough help on hand to control the fire

Ensure the fire is completely out after burning is finished for the day

Keep a charged phone nearby to call 911 if the fire escapes, or to report any wildfires in your area

Campfires do not require burn permits, but people should check for fire restrictions before starting a campfire. Municipalities may also have their own bylaws that restrict burning, so residents should also check with their local jurisdiction. Always ensure you have landowner permission before lighting a fire.

Industrial, prescribed burning, or large burns for the purpose of land-clearing still require permits. Contact Forest, Fish and Wildlife for assistance.

