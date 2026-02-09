Using fall prevention practices helps keep people safe inside and outside the home

CANADA, February 9 - As people get older, the risk of falling becomes greater, especially during PEI winters when sometimes a short walk can feel like crossing a skating rink.

Even minor falls can cause harm, so it’s important to take simple precautions.

Island EMS paramedic, Darby McCormick says falls don't always happen during risky activities. They happen during ordinary moments.

“People fall doing things they have done a million times,” she explains. “Reaching for a cup. Slipping out of a bed that is too high. Tripping over a mat that has been in the same spot for years.”

Falls are the leading cause of injury related hospital visits for older adults in Canada.

The good news is that preventing falls is often simple. Darby noted that the following reminders truly make a difference when people put them into practice:

Walk with slow, shuffling steps and keep hands free

Make sure indoor and outdoor paths are well lit

Keep walkways salted or sanded

Ensure stairs have secure, well maintained handrails

Use winter ready mobility aids, such as ice picks for canes

Stay active to maintain strength, balance, vision, and hearing

Clear indoor pathways by removing clutter and loose mats

Be mindful of pets who may move unexpectedly

Use mobility aids consistently, even for short distances

Wear proper footwear with grip and support

On PEI, Island EMS responds to an average of seven fall related calls each day. Most are not due to major injuries, and often someone simply needs help getting back up. Still, the time spent on the floor can be just as harmful as the fall itself.

When a fall does happen, Island EMS responses are coordinated for safety. A single responder cannot lift someone alone, so multiple units or volunteer fire departments may assist. What seems like a simple lift can quickly require several responders to move someone safely without causing further injury.

Once paramedics arrive, their priority is to understand why the fall happened. A clear explanation helps guide treatment. When someone does not know why they fell, it may signal a medical issue, and a hospital visit is often recommended.

Paramedics then focus on comfort and safe movement. All levels can give opioid pain relief, while advanced care paramedics can also sedatives for severe pain or when someone is trapped in an awkward position.

Many homes were not designed with aging in mind, and tight spaces can make moving someone difficult. Installing an outdoor lock box with a house key helps paramedics enter quickly without damaging doors or waiting for someone with a spare key.

Technology is also expanding support at home. The Monitor Alerts Systems in the Home (MASH) program, created with Toronto Grace Health Centre, gives seniors a discreet pendant or watch linked to a 24-hour call centre. Staff reach out to up to three caregivers before contacting emergency services, offering a quiet layer of protection that helps maintain independence.

The results speak for themselves. In one year, 101 Islanders enrolled in MASH, leading to 615 interactions, 58 caregiver alerts, only 5 calls to 911, and just one emergency department visit. Families report less anxiety, earlier hospital discharges, and greater confidence that seniors are safe at home.

Together, these efforts show that fall prevention is not about dramatic changes, but about small, practical steps that help people stay safe, confident, and independent in their own homes.