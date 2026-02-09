Rob Lantz sworn in as Premier of Prince Edward Island
CANADA, February 9 - Today, Hon. Rob Lantz was sworn in as the Premier of Prince Edward Island today during a ceremony at Government House.
Premier Lantz returns to the role with a focus on steady leadership and delivering results for Islanders. His government will continue advancing priorities that support Island families, strengthen the economy, and build a province that works for today and the future.
“I am honoured to serve as Premier of Prince Edward Island. This is a responsibility I take seriously. My focus is on leading with stability, making thoughtful decisions, and continuing the work underway to deliver real results for Islanders.”
— Hon. Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island
Premier Lantz previously served as Premier of Prince Edward Island and has held several cabinet roles since being elected in 2023.
Media contact:
Emily Blue
Office of the Premier
emilyblue@gov.pe.ca
