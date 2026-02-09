Prince Edward Island celebrates School Staff Appreciation Week

CANADA, February 9 - From classrooms to hallways to school buses, school staff across Prince Edward Island play an essential role in supporting students’ learning and wellbeing.

February 9-13, 2026, is School Staff Appreciation Week, a time to recognize the dedicated professionals whose work strengthens school communities and helps students thrive.

“All school staff are a vital part of the education system. Their commitment, care, and professionalism support students academically, socially, and emotionally. Every day, they help create environments where students can succeed.” — Minister of Education and Early Years, Robin Croucher

There are over 4000 school staff working across 62 Island public schools, including teachers, educational assistants, administrators, bus drivers, custodial staff, administrative professionals, school counselors, youth workers, and many others who contribute to positive school environments.

"Our staff are what give our buildings a heartbeat and bring them to life.” said Tracy Beaulieu, director of the Public Schools Branch. “The dedication they bring every day creates environments where students feel they can be the best they can be."

“The work of every CSLF staff member is invaluable,” said Ghislain Bernard, superintendent of La Commission scolaire de langue francaise. “Through your daily commitment, you contribute directly to the well-being, success, and personal growth of our students, while also ensuring the vitality and future of the French language on Prince Edward Island.”

This week is an opportunity for Island students, families, and communities to celebrate the collective contributions of all school staff who help make PEI schools a welcoming place to learn.

