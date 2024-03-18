Power Diary Streamlines NDIS Payments with New Bulk Upload Report
Power Diary launches NDIS Bulk Upload Report to streamline payments, reduce admin burden, and ensure accuracy for allied health practitioners.
Power Diary, a leading practice management software for allied health professionals, recently announced the launch of its new National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) Bulk Upload Report. This feature simplifies the process of submitting invoices for National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) managed clients, saving practitioners valuable time and reducing administrative burden.
— Damien Adler, Co-Founder & Head of Customer Success
“We understand the vital role allied health professionals play in supporting NDIS participants,” said Damien Adler, Power Diary Co-Founder and Head of Customer Success. “Our new NDIS Bulk Upload Report demonstrates our commitment to streamlining their workflows and ensuring they can focus on what matters most – delivering exceptional client care.”
The NDIS Bulk Upload Report allows Power Diary customers to generate a comprehensive CSV file containing all the required data for uploading to the myplace provider portal. This eliminates the need for manual data entry, reducing the risk of errors and delayed payments.
Key benefits of the NDIS Bulk Upload Report:
• Reduced administrative burden: Power Diary automatically populates the report with relevant invoice details, including NDIS participant numbers, support delivered dates, service codes and unit prices.
• Improved accuracy: By eliminating manual data entry, the report reduces the risk of errors and ensures accurate claims are submitted.
• Increased efficiency: Practitioners can generate reports for specific date ranges and filter by NDIS clients and payment statuses, streamlining the claims submission process.
• Seamless integration: The report seamlessly integrates with existing Power Diary features, ensuring a smooth workflow for managing NDIS clients.
Getting Started with the NDIS Bulk Upload Report:
The NDIS Bulk Upload Report is available to all Power Diary customers in Australia. A detailed guide outlining setup instructions and report functionalities can be found in the Power Diary Knowledge Base.
About Power Diary
Power Diary is the online practice management software trusted by health practitioners worldwide. It includes calendar management, automated appointment reminders (SMS + email), custom treatment note templates, client database, waiting list, client invoicing, an online booking portal, 2-way SMS chat, and a lot more!
Our vision is to provide the ultimate practice management system that makes running health practices easier, simpler, and more rewarding. Customers range from sole practitioners to large, multi-location practices.
