Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,374 in the last 365 days.

IRS launches INSTANT VERIFICATION service

Up to 10 years of Employment and Income Data direct from the IRS database

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berg Consulting Group, the leading consultancy and M&A intermediary to the background checking industry for the past 24 years, is pleased to recognize the 15th anniversary of recommending Salvia Consulting for instant access to verifications of income and employment direct from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Salvia Consulting, Subject Matter Experts in governmental verification solutions, along with its partner company, FraudTechnology.com Corp., participate in the breakthrough IRS program called Income Verification Express Service (IVES). This unique federal government offering is available now on FraudTechnology’s website portal or via an API. This superior consent-based service is the only method direct to the IRS database providing personal and business-filed data. Businesses strengthen due diligence processes with instant results instead of the 3-day wait for IRS Form 4506.

Chuck Salvia, Founder/Owner at Salvia Consulting, says, “In 2018, we partnered with FraudTechnology because of its longstanding and excellent relationship as an authorized IRS Participant Company. Our clients across the business spectrum – from financial firms to background screeners to forensic accounting – appreciate the speed, accuracy, and low cost of the IVES program.”

Features and benefits of IVES include:
• Direct access to IRS source data with instant turnaround time
• Verify employment including gig and contract work with up to 10 years of W-2s & 1099s
• Confirm applicant income for up to the last 10 years
• Prevent applicant misrepresentation by revealing employment omitted by the applicant
• Mitigate fraud by matching applicant's name, SSN or ITIN, and address
• Verify any type of company with dozens of IRS Business Forms
• Used for any business purpose and less expensive than other services
IVES is available via FraudTechnology’s portal or with a no-charge API. For more information, visit https://truedata.ai/ or contact Chuck Salvia at Chuck@SalviaConsulting.com/ or (956) 457-4116.

# # #

About Berg Consulting Group: The leading consultancy and M&A intermediary to the background-checking industry for the past 24 years delivering growth, profitability, and expertise to background screening businesses. They have helped more background screening companies (also known as Consumer Reporting Agencies) reach their goals than any other consulting firm in that industry.

About FraudTechnology.com Corp: For over 20 years, FraudTechnology has partnered with the IRS and SSA to assist businesses nationwide by providing accurate up-to-the-minute data to mitigate the risks of fraud and ID theft by reducing bad and negligent hires, unauthorized applicants and workers, loan losses, and net charge-offs..

About Salvia Consulting: Providing governmental verification solutions and liaison to the IRS and SSA for 15 years, Salvia Consulting offers access to superlative Personally Identifiable Information (PII) validation and verification methodologies to businesses in the US and India.

Bruce A Berg
Berg Consulting Group
+1 5618272694
bruce.berg@bergconsultinggroup.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

IRS launches INSTANT VERIFICATION service

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more