IRS launches INSTANT VERIFICATION service
Up to 10 years of Employment and Income Data direct from the IRS databaseWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berg Consulting Group, the leading consultancy and M&A intermediary to the background checking industry for the past 24 years, is pleased to recognize the 15th anniversary of recommending Salvia Consulting for instant access to verifications of income and employment direct from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
Salvia Consulting, Subject Matter Experts in governmental verification solutions, along with its partner company, FraudTechnology.com Corp., participate in the breakthrough IRS program called Income Verification Express Service (IVES). This unique federal government offering is available now on FraudTechnology’s website portal or via an API. This superior consent-based service is the only method direct to the IRS database providing personal and business-filed data. Businesses strengthen due diligence processes with instant results instead of the 3-day wait for IRS Form 4506.
Chuck Salvia, Founder/Owner at Salvia Consulting, says, “In 2018, we partnered with FraudTechnology because of its longstanding and excellent relationship as an authorized IRS Participant Company. Our clients across the business spectrum – from financial firms to background screeners to forensic accounting – appreciate the speed, accuracy, and low cost of the IVES program.”
Features and benefits of IVES include:
• Direct access to IRS source data with instant turnaround time
• Verify employment including gig and contract work with up to 10 years of W-2s & 1099s
• Confirm applicant income for up to the last 10 years
• Prevent applicant misrepresentation by revealing employment omitted by the applicant
• Mitigate fraud by matching applicant's name, SSN or ITIN, and address
• Verify any type of company with dozens of IRS Business Forms
• Used for any business purpose and less expensive than other services
IVES is available via FraudTechnology’s portal or with a no-charge API. For more information, visit https://truedata.ai/ or contact Chuck Salvia at Chuck@SalviaConsulting.com/ or (956) 457-4116.
About Berg Consulting Group: The leading consultancy and M&A intermediary to the background-checking industry for the past 24 years delivering growth, profitability, and expertise to background screening businesses. They have helped more background screening companies (also known as Consumer Reporting Agencies) reach their goals than any other consulting firm in that industry.
About FraudTechnology.com Corp: For over 20 years, FraudTechnology has partnered with the IRS and SSA to assist businesses nationwide by providing accurate up-to-the-minute data to mitigate the risks of fraud and ID theft by reducing bad and negligent hires, unauthorized applicants and workers, loan losses, and net charge-offs..
About Salvia Consulting: Providing governmental verification solutions and liaison to the IRS and SSA for 15 years, Salvia Consulting offers access to superlative Personally Identifiable Information (PII) validation and verification methodologies to businesses in the US and India.
