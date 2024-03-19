Good Harbor Entertainment and Drone Legends Present “The Rise of The Legends"
New Middle Grade Novel Engages and Inspires Young Minds to Discover Their Unique PotentialCHERRY HILL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good Harbor Entertainment, in collaboration with the innovative educational program Drone Legends™, is thrilled to announce the release of "The Rise of The Legends", a novel that promises to ignite the imaginations of young readers worldwide. Created by author Jake Zortman, the CEO and Creative Director of Good Harbor Entertainment, this book marks the company's ambitious foray into combining educational themes with compelling storytelling.
"The Rise of The Legends" is more than a story; it is a journey into a world where literacy, STEM, problem-solving, and character building are seamlessly woven into the fabric of an engaging adventure. Aimed at middle-grade readers, this novel is a testament to Good Harbor Entertainment's commitment to inspiring the next generation of thinkers, innovators, and storytellers.
Inspiring Young Minds Through Edutainment
Founded by Jake Zortman and Scott Buell, Good Harbor Entertainment is at the forefront of "edutainment", merging educational content with entertainment to spark every child's potential. With a mission to inspire through compelling stories, Good Harbor is setting a new global standard for how young minds engage with the world around them.
About "The Rise of The Legends"
Mikaela Kadono and her friends stumble upon a mysterious, futuristic AI drone after a near tragic accident. Then, they discover a cryptic warning from the past that seems to be meant for them. Coincidence? Is the talking drone friend or foe? The only way to find out is to solve the riddles. But can they do it in time to save the world?
This tale is designed to engage young readers, encouraging them to explore the realms of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, all while fostering essential life skills like teamwork and resilience.
Acclaimed by Critics
Praised by Foreward Reviews for its "horizon-expanding story" and recognized by Kirkus Reviews for exploring "themes of self-identity, teamwork, and social responsibility," "The Rise of The Legends" has already garnered critical acclaim. Midwest Book Review applauds Zortman as "a master of the genre," underscoring the book's potential to captivate and educate.
Empowering Future Innovators with Drone Legends
In an innovative twist, "The Rise of The Legends" also serves as a bridge to the educational ethos of Drone Legends, established by Scott Buell. Far from merely showcasing the allure of drone technology, Drone Legends is deeply committed to sparking students' interest in forward-thinking skills and career-ready practices. By leveraging the appeal of drones, Drone Legends delivers an engaging platform for students to explore STEM concepts and prepares them for the challenges of tomorrow. This collaboration underscores Good Harbor Entertainment's holistic approach to education, where storytelling and technology converge to inspire a generation poised to innovate, solve problems, and lead with confidence.
How to Purchase
"The Rise of The Legends" is available worldwide on March 19, 2024. Readers can order their copies through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, or their favorite local bookstore. Educators and home instructors interested in incorporating the book into their curriculum are encouraged to reach out directly to Good Harbor Entertainment.
About Good Harbor Entertainment
Good Harbor Entertainment is dedicated to creating educational and entertaining content that inspires children worldwide. Through the power of storytelling, Good Harbor aims to be a beacon of inspiration, empowering children to become the architects of their own destinies.
About Drone Legends
Drone Legends is an educational initiative designed to make learning engaging and fun through the use of drone technology. Offering a comprehensive curriculum for students K-12, Drone Legends supports educators in teaching critical technological and interpersonal skills, fostering a new generation of innovators and leaders.
