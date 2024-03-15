Shamrock and Shuffle Responsibly this St. Patrick's Day

ILLINOIS, March 15 - St. Patrick's Day is largely a cultural and social celebration that is synonymous with enjoying alcoholic beverages in excess. Traditionally, the alcohol of choice is Irish beer, whisky, and similar beverages. Many people around the world celebrate the day with festive gatherings at pubs, parties, bar crawls, and events where there is an abundance of alcohol.





Celebrating with alcohol is part of the enjoyment for those that participate in St. Patrick's Day festivities. However, it is essential to drink responsibly and be mindful of one's limits. This year the holiday takes place on a weekend, which means more people than usual will be celebrating and driving on the roads. The ILCC and law enforcement, along with other organizations , encourage everyone to plan ahead for safe transportation and use designated drivers, public transportation, or rideshare services if they choose to consume alcohol to celebrate the Irish holiday.





"We want to wish everyone a safe St. Patrick's Day weekend," said Illinois Liquor Control Commission Executive Director Lisa Gardner. "We encourage everyone to drink responsibly and have a plan for how you get to and from your destination."





About the Illinois Liquor Control Commission





The Illinois Liquor Control Commission's mission is to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the people of Illinois through careful control and regulation of the manufacture, distribution, and sale of alcoholic liquors and through the development of strategies to reduce youth access to alcohol products and the provision of training and education on responsible beverage service.



