2023 Pianote Awards: Jon Batiste, Cory Henry, Yuja Wang, and Jordan Rudess Named Among Winners

Pianote celebrates outstanding pianists at the 2023 Pianote Awards, highlighting exceptional talent and achievements from around the globe.

ABBOTSFORD, BC, CANADA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pianote is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2023 Pianote Awards, celebrating exceptional talent and achievements by pianists. This prestigious list of winners was formally unveiled during the live broadcast on March 14, 2024, at 5:00 PM PDT.

2023 Pianote Awards Winners (As Voted by the Public):

Pianist of the Year: Jon Batiste
Most Inspiring Pianist of the Year: Jude Kofie
Original Composition of the Year: "Butterfly" by Jon Batiste
Contemporary Pianist of the Year: Jordan Rudess
Jazz Pianist of the Year: Cory Henry
Classical Pianist of the Year: Yuja Wang
Pop Pianist of the Year: Jemma Heigis
YouTube Pianist of the Year: Lord Vinheteiro
TikTok Pianist of the Year: Margarita Sipatova
Instagram Pianist of the Year: Justin Lee Schultz

Pianote extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the winners. These artists have demonstrated incredible skill, creativity, and dedication to their craft. Their contributions to the music industry and the piano community are genuinely inspirational.

The Pianote Awards look to be a hallmark event in the piano world, celebrating the best and brightest talents. Pianote is proud to honor these remarkable individuals who continue to inspire and elevate the art of performing on the piano.

For more information about the Pianote Awards and the 2023 winners, and to re-watch the live stream, visit Pianote's website.

About Pianote:
Pianote is a leading online platform dedicated to piano education and community building. With a mission to inspire and support pianists of all levels, Pianote provides comprehensive lessons, resources, and events to foster the growth and development of piano enthusiasts worldwide.
www.pianote.com

