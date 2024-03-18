STARRS Is Seeking Assistance With Volunteers
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Dr. Ron Scott, Colonel, USAF, Ret., President and CEO of Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, Inc. (STARRS), "STARRS must expand its voice to more Americans if we hope to alert military leaders, Congress, and the nation's grassroots to the dangers of DEI/CRT programs and actions that currently have a strong voice in our military."
STARRS is expanding its outreach efforts to increase awareness of its purpose, activities, and website among a wider audience at the grassroots level.
"Part of this effort is to identify and recruit State Leaders," Scott said. "We would like to organize an expanding statewide network of people who support a strong military and desire to be better informed about dangerous DEI/CRT programs that are weakening our military's combat readiness."
Those citizens interested in volunteering to be or assist a State Leader and other projects, use this link," Scott said.
https://starrs.us/volunteer
"STARRS Outreach Leaders will personally train you, provide you with ready-made messages and materials, and support your efforts," he said.
Please indicate your interest and willingness to help or to find out more by filling out the volunteer form below or calling STARRS at 919-360-1117.
ABOUT STARRS
STARRS mission is to help educate all Americans regarding the criticality of having a military that focuses solely on the essential readiness needed to fight and win our Nation’s wars. Winning requires a military that provides equal opportunity and a meritocracy leadership system that rewards high standards, ethical character, teamwork, and selfless service to our Nation. This mission accomplishment requires the elimination of DEI from the DoD by informing people about all ideologies, policies, agendas, and organizations that threaten a meritocracy-based military. For more information, go to https://starrs.us.
STARRS MEDIA CONTACT
STARRS
+1 719-651-5943
email us here