2024 Missouri Agribusiness Academy Participants Announced
The Missouri Department of Agriculture has selected 30 high school sophomores to participate in the 2024 Missouri Agribusiness Academy. Selected students will spend a week in June in Springfield exploring careers in agriculture, building leadership skills and learning more about farming, ranching and food production.
“Our team loves hosting the Missouri Agribusiness Academy each summer,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “Providing opportunities to youth is an important part of what we do at the Department. MAbA allows students to grow in their agriculture knowledge while making connections with like-minded students and industry leaders.”
Since 1988, the Missouri Agribusiness Academy has awarded more than 1,000 academy opportunities through a competitive application and interview process for high school sophomores interested in pursuing agriculture-related college degrees and careers.
Students selected for the 2024 class are:
Brock Pitt, Carrollton
Elliott Cooley, Windsor
Isaiah Cutler, Collins
Kelsey Carter, Montrose
Preston McMillian, California
Gracie Simpson, Milan
Isabela Rojas, New Boston
Madeline O'Brien, Troy
Marah Greiman, Monroe City
Selby Hulse, Hannibal
Brynn Bird, Gallatin
Gracelynn Barnett, Chillicothe
Kale Batson, Trenton
Kristin Waters, Norborne
Sullivan Bird, Gallatin
Faith Williams, Rhineland
Grant Cottrell, Washington
Hallie Rider, Belle
Karley Frank, Linn
Reid Baker, Linn
Allyson Burns, Perryville
Clara Gibbs, Davisville
Grant Thompson, Fredericktown
Lyndee Hinkle, Fredericktown
Will Thomas, Jackson
Annie Neely, South Greenfield
Jordan Tucker, Buffalo
Makayla Methvin, Bolivar
Miles Neely, South Greenfield
Rhett Forkner, Richards
Beyond the summer agribusiness tour, MAbA members will have the opportunity to participate in Missouri State Fair activities, a winter Legislative Day and the MAbA graduation ceremony at the 2025 Missouri FFA Convention.
For additional details about the 2024 Missouri Agribusiness Academy, as well as more information on the Department of Agriculture, please visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.