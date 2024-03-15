2024 Missouri Agribusiness Academy Participants Announced

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Agriculture has selected 30 high school sophomores to participate in the 2024 Missouri Agribusiness Academy. Selected students will spend a week in June in Springfield exploring careers in agriculture, building leadership skills and learning more about farming, ranching and food production.

“Our team loves hosting the Missouri Agribusiness Academy each summer,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “Providing opportunities to youth is an important part of what we do at the Department. MAbA allows students to grow in their agriculture knowledge while making connections with like-minded students and industry leaders.”

Since 1988, the Missouri Agribusiness Academy has awarded more than 1,000 academy opportunities through a competitive application and interview process for high school sophomores interested in pursuing agriculture-related college degrees and careers.

Students selected for the 2024 class are:

Brock Pitt, Carrollton

Elliott Cooley, Windsor

Isaiah Cutler, Collins

Kelsey Carter, Montrose

Preston McMillian, California

Gracie Simpson, Milan

Isabela Rojas, New Boston

Madeline O'Brien, Troy

Marah Greiman, Monroe City

Selby Hulse, Hannibal

Brynn Bird, Gallatin

Gracelynn Barnett, Chillicothe

Kale Batson, Trenton

Kristin Waters, Norborne

Sullivan Bird, Gallatin

Faith Williams, Rhineland

Grant Cottrell, Washington

Hallie Rider, Belle

Karley Frank, Linn

Reid Baker, Linn

Allyson Burns, Perryville

Clara Gibbs, Davisville

Grant Thompson, Fredericktown

Lyndee Hinkle, Fredericktown

Will Thomas, Jackson

Annie Neely, South Greenfield

Jordan Tucker, Buffalo

Makayla Methvin, Bolivar

Miles Neely, South Greenfield

Rhett Forkner, Richards

Beyond the summer agribusiness tour, MAbA members will have the opportunity to participate in Missouri State Fair activities, a winter Legislative Day and the MAbA graduation ceremony at the 2025 Missouri FFA Convention.

For additional details about the 2024 Missouri Agribusiness Academy, as well as more information on the Department of Agriculture, please visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.