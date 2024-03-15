15 March 2024

219

Presentation of credentials of the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia

On March 12, 2024, at the Government House in Canberra, a ceremony was held to present credentials from the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Australia Atadurdy Bayramov to the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia David Hurley.

During the conversation, Ambassador A.Bayramov conveyed words of greetings and best wishes on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, addressed to the Governor General of the Commonwealth of Australia, and also confirmed the interest of the Turkmen side in striving for deepening friendly relations between Turkmenistan and Australia in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields.

The Governor General responded by expressing deep gratitude for the warm greetings and wishes sent to him. He noted the historical significance of the appointment of the first Ambassador of Turkmenistan in the modern history of relations between Australia and Turkmenistan.

At the end of the meeting, the Governor-General asked to convey the warmest and friendly greetings to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. He also expressed his best wishes to the people of Turkmenistan, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and mutual understanding between the two countries.