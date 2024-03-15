15 March 2024

208

Foreign policy initiatives of Turkmenistan at international platforms in Geneva

On March 13-14, 2024, the delegation of Turkmenistan led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Myahri Byashimova visited Geneva, Swiss Confederation.

As part of the visit, on March 13, the delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the high-level segment of the Regional Forum on Sustainable Development, convened by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE).

Speaking during the event, the head of the Turkmen delegation voiced a number of initiatives promoted by Turkmenistan in the international arena, coinciding with the priorities of the 2030 Agenda in the economic, transport, communications and energy sectors, namely the country’s readiness for international cooperation in the development of the Global Framework for the Transition to circular economy, the creation of a Global Atlas of Sustainable Transport Connectivity, and the Alliance for Global Energy Security and Sustainable Development.

On March 14, bilateral meetings of the Turkmen delegation with the leadership of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the World Trade Organization (WTO) took place.

During a meeting with the International Organization for Migration, held as part of an exhibition on the status of women in Afghanistan, organized by IOM and UN Women on the sidelines of the regional forum on sustainable development, the parties exchanged views on the situation of women in Afghanistan. In particular, the Turkmen side emphasized the importance of maintaining relations and dialogue with the neighboring country, strengthening this fact with the example of the recently held trade and economic exhibition of Afghanistan in Ashgabat, following which a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between Turkmen and Afghan representatives of the private sector.

The IOM Director General noted the importance of the steps taken by Turkmenistan, making a feasible contribution to improving the situation of Afghan women.

At the meeting of the Turkmen delegation with the Deputy Executive Secretary of the WTO, an exchange of views took place on the processes and steps taken by Turkmenistan to join the WTO.