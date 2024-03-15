15 March 2024

56

About the meeting with the Ambassador of Türkiye

On March 15, 2024, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmed Gurbanov and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Türkiye to Turkmenistan Ahmed Demirok.

During the meeting, a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects for their further development were discussed. In this regard, the parties noted the importance of implementing the package of documents signed during the official visit of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on October 25-26, 2023 to Türkiye.

Diplomats noted the great potential for mutual cooperation in trade and economic cooperation.

In the context of the implementation of the agreements reached within the framework of the participation of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the third Antalya Diplomacy Forum on March 1, 2024, attention was paid to the prospects for cooperation in the energy sector.

In conclusion, the parties discussed the participation of delegates from the Turkish side at events planned this year on the occasion of the celebration of the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi and the announcement of the city of Anau as the capital of the Turkish world in 2024.