Chris Jones appointed CFO of Bauer Media Audio UK

Bauer Media Audio UK has today announced the appointment of Christopher Jones as Chief Financial Officer. Reporting into both Simon Myciunka, CEO of Bauer Media Audio UK, and Richard Jackson, Interim CFO of Bauer Media Audio Business Area, Chris will be responsible for ensuring the finance function supports the digital transformation of Bauer Media Audio UK. As part of the position, Chris will support the innovation and growth of the UK and the wider audio business, championing operating efficiency, effectiveness and automation.

Chris joins Bauer from global sports and entertainment media company beIN IP where he held the position of Finance Director for almost three years. Prior to that he was Finance Director at payment provider company Paymentsense (Dojo) and mobile interactive entertainment company King.

Simon Myciunka, CEO, Bauer Media Audio UK, said: “Chris brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from his previous roles in finance across multiple industries and countries, spanning entertainment, media and tech. We’re delighted to have Chris with us to build and lead a brilliant commercial finance team, helping Bauer Media Audio to continue to grow – in the UK and across Europe.”

On his appointment, Chris Jones added: “It’s such an interesting time in the audio market at the moment, with constant change, innovation and increasingly more people listening to radio and digital audio. I’m thrilled to be joining the Bauer Media team at such an exciting time and am looking forward to help Bauer Media Audio continue to grow.”

Chris Jones takes his role as Chief Financial Officer from Monday 15th April.

