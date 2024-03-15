Superintendent Weaver Announces Palmetto Middle School's Braden Wilson as Teacher of the Year Finalist

State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver surprised Palmetto Middle School's Braden Wilson today with news that she has been selected as one of five finalists for the South Carolina Teacher of the Year award.



“Braden credits her passion for teaching middle school social studies to the way one of her teachers growing up ‘taught her shoes off’ to make history come alive," said Superintendent Weaver. "Now she is paying that legacy forward to her own students, engaging them to become informed, productive citizens who share her love of history. We are so excited to celebrate Braden’s enthusiastic impact with every student who steps foot in her classroom."



Wilson teaches eighth eighth grade social studies at Palmetto Middle School and is currently in her 10th year working in education. She believes teaching children history provides them with an opportunity to explore what they love while making sense of the world around them. Wilson discovers student interests and cultivates experiences that make history engaging and relatable for every learner, hoping to inspire students to make their own unique mark on history.



"We are delighted that our very own, Braden Wilson, has been selected as a finalist for the SC Teacher of the Year,” said Robbie Binnicker, Anderson School District One Superintendent. “We are excited but certainly not surprised that she is being recognized as one of the best in the state. She is an excellent teacher and a true teacher leader."

Prior to starting her teaching career, Wilson was a Teaching Fellow at Anderson University, where she was the Social Studies Teacher Candidate of the Year. She has a Master’s degree in Teacher Leadership from Walden University, as well as a Master’s degree in Administration and Supervision from Anderson University.



As one of five finalists, Wilson will receive $10,000 and go on to the next stage of competition which involves an interview with a team of expert judges. The winner will be announced at the South Carolina Teacher of the Year Celebration on April 25th in Columbia.



The winner receives a total of $25,000 and is provided with a brand-new BMW to use while serving for one year as a roving ambassador providing mentoring, attending speaking engagements, working with Teacher Cadets and Teaching Fellows, leading the State Teacher Forum, and serving as the state spokesperson for over 64,000 educators.



The Teacher of the Year program celebrates excellence and strengthens the teaching force by honoring and recognizing exceptional teachers on the district, state, and national levels. The Teacher of the Year Awards not only assist in retention efforts but serve as a powerful recruitment tool to the educator profession.



