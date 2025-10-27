Strategic Compensation Pilot Program Recognizes and Celebrates Teachers Making an Impact

Twenty teachers at Seven Oaks Elementary Global Magnet in Lexington-Richland School District Five were recognized for their hard work in the classroom Monday morning. These teachers were awarded performance-based bonuses as part of the South Carolina Department of Education’s Strategic Compensation Pilot Program.



About The Program:

Launched earlier this year, the Strategic Compensation Pilot Program rewards educators for measurable student growth. Participating schools used one of three models – state assessment or End of Course assessment growth, interim assessment growth, or district designed plans – to identify and recognize teachers driving academic progress in the classroom.



By The Numbers:

Over $2.5 million in total awards allocated in first round of pilot program

More than 400 teachers across 37 schools are receiving an award

Average individual award across all models is $6,300

Why It Matters:

The Strategic Compensation Pilot Program marks a shift toward modernizing the teacher compensation structure. By tying compensation bonuses to student growth, the state is rewarding effective educators who are moving the needle where it counts most.



This program builds on the success of the Excellence in Teaching Awards, launched in 2021 by Ben and Kelly Navarro, founders of Meeting Street Schools, this initiative takes the next step in reshaping teacher pay.



The pilot program is one piece of our statewide approach to educator talent acquisition and retention.

Spotlight-Seven Oaks Elementary:

Seven Oaks Elementary Global Magnet used the Excellence in Teaching Model. Eligible teachers received awards based on student progress and achievement tied to fall-to-spring interim ELA or Math assessments.

More than 85% of students are considered Pupils in Poverty (PIP), yet the school exceeded the state’s projected award averages based on student results.

86% of eligible teachers received an award – the highest percentage among pilot program schools operating the EIT model.

The average award amount was more than $7,500.

What They’re Saying:

“This Strategic Compensation pilot is a small—but concrete—part of our larger plan to recognize the hard work our educators invest in their students every single day,” said State Superintendent Ellen Weaver. “Behind every data point in this program is a teacher who encouraged a struggling student, sparked a love of learning, and refused to let challenges stand in the way of growth. When that kind of dedication closes learning gaps and catapults students forward in their academic journey, it deserves to be celebrated and rewarded. We’re honored to invest this tangible ‘thank you’ back into our teachers.”

“We’ve seen firsthand just how powerful this program can be for our teachers, and most importantly for our students,” said Seven Oaks Elementary Principal Dr. Angie Slatton. “Our educators pour their hearts into helping every child grow, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see that commitment recognized. We hope to be able to continue partnering with SCDE in this program and see it grow to include all educators.”



What’s Next:

The SCDE has secured another $5 million in funding to continue the pilot program for school year 2025-26. The number of eligible schools and educators will be expanded for this school year. Superintendent Weaver will request state funds for the third year of the Strategic Compensation Pilot Program in the upcoming state budget.