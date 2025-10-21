SCDE and SCDPS Issue Urgent Call: Slow Down and Stay Alert Around School Buses

South Carolina’s education and public safety leaders are joining forces to deliver a critical message to drivers: slow down and stay alert around school buses. One careless decision can change lives forever — and there are no second chances.



The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) and South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) held a joint news conference Tuesday morning to mark National School Bus Safety Week spotlighting the state’s ongoing efforts to modernize its bus fleet, strengthen enforcement, and promote safe driving behavior around school buses.



By the Numbers:

Passing a stopped school doesn’t just break the law – it puts children’s lives at risk. Violating South Carolina’s school bus law can result in fines, points on your driver’s license, and even jail time.

According to law enforcement, new cameras on school buses are helping to identify violators, leading to more fines issued for illegal passing.

SCDPS encourages parents and teachers to talk with students about the importance of safety before and after school – especially at the bus stop.



What They’re Saying:

“For hundreds of thousands of South Carolina students, their school day begins and ends on a school bus,” said State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. “Every child deserves to get to school and home safely. South Carolina has made major investments to modernize our buses and strengthen safety measures, but technology cannot replace responsibility. When you slow down and stay alert, you’re helping protect our students like they’re your own.”

"Just last school year, we received 3,901 reports statewide of drivers failing to stop for a school bus with the stop arm extended," SC Highway Patrol Commander Colonel Christopher Williamson said. "These laws exist to protect our children. Our troopers are committed to enforcing South Carolina's school bus laws and holding violators accountable to help keep kids safe. That's why we are asking drivers everywhere – do the right thing: put the phone down, slow down, stay alert, and stop when those red lights are flashing."

For more information on the SCDPS school bus safety campaign, including videos and educational materials, visit https://www.scdps.gov/schoolbus.