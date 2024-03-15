Bridge Project Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 63 in Haakon and Ziebach Counties

For Immediate Release:Thursday, March 14, 2024

Contact: John Villbrandt, Mobridge Area Engineer, 605-845-3844

MOBRIDGE, S.D. – A bridge project is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 18, 2024, on S.D. Highway 63 south of Eagle Butte in Haakon and Ziebach Counties. Work on the project will include replacing the bridge joints, grinding the bridge deck, sealing the deck with a polymer to prevent infiltration of water and de-icing chemicals into the concrete to increase skid resistance.

The bridge will have 11-foot width restrictions in place during construction. Traffic will be reduced to one lane. Traffic will be controlled by traffic signals through the work zones. Motorists can expect up to five-minute delays during the project.

BX Civil & Contraction, Inc. of Dell Rapids, SD is the prime contractor on this $2.4 million project. The anticipated completion date for this project is September 2024.

