LANG REALTY NAMES CHRISTOPHER TAUSCH SALES MANAGER FOR JUPITER OFFICE

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lang Realty has named Christoper Tausch sales manager for its Jupiter office, where he will be responsible for overseeing the office’s operations, recruiting new agents, and providing ongoing training and support.

"We are pleased to welcome Christopher to the Lang Realty team," said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty. "His extensive experience and passion for helping agents succeed make him the perfect fit for this role. We look forward to seeing the Jupiter office thrive under his leadership."

With more than two decades of experience in the real estate industry, including managing offices for over nine years, Tausch brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success to his new role.

Tausch began his career in real estate in 2004 and has since built a reputation for excellence in sales and management. He has held various leadership positions, including Real Estate Manager and Trainer/Instructor, where he developed innovative marketing strategies and coaching programs that have significantly increased agent production and sales volume.

"I am thrilled to join the Lang Realty team and lead the talented agents in the Jupiter office," said Tausch. "I am committed to supporting their growth and success, and I look forward to helping them achieve their goals."

About Lang Realty:

Lang Realty is a leading real estate brokerage serving South Florida, with six offices located in Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Boca Raton, Port St. Lucie, and Jupiter, Lang Realty is committed to providing clients with exceptional service and expertise. The company's team of experienced agents specializes in residential and commercial real estate, offering a wide range of services to meet the needs of buyers and sellers alike.

For more information about Lang Realty, visit www.langrealty.com.

