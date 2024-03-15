Commission for Gender Equality hosts side event at 68th session of United Nation, 14 Mar

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) will on 14 March 2024, host a side event at the 68th session of the United Nation’s Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68), to highlight the discrimination experienced by athletes with Differences of Sexual Development (DSD).

CGE Chairperson Advocate Nthabiseng Sepanya-Mogale, Kenya’s National Gender and Equality Commission, Chairperson, Dr. Joyce Mwikali Muthinda, United Nations’s Special Adviser for Addressing Racism in the Workplace, Advocate Mojankunyane Gumbi and United Nation’s Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health, Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, will be amongst the panelists who will make presentations on the event’s topic “Gender Based Discrimination imposed by international sport bodies which promote exclusion of athletes with differences of sexual developments in sports”.

This event is in part also to assess progress, identify challenges, and reflect on global standards, and formulate concrete policies to promote gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Various women athletes with differences in sexual development as in the case of Caster Mokgadi Semenya and moreso in different African and Asian countries such as Namibia, Niger, India and Burundi inter alia have been subject to this form of discrimination.

It is against this backdrop that the Commission for Gender Equality will be hosting this side event which seeks to achieve the following:

To foster a shared understanding and knowledge of athletes with DSD; To create awareness about the Regulations that are adopted by the international bodies that promote exclusion of the athletes with DSD; To highlight the continued prejudice of the IAAF Regulations on athletes with DSD; To get buy in at the effective implementation of non-discrimination practices on DSD athletes.

Time: 21h00 – 22h15 (SA Time) or 15h00 – 16h15 (New York Time)

Venue: Room CR-12 (United Nations Headquarters, New York)

RSVP: Ms Lieketseng Mohlakoana -Motopi

E-mail: Lieketseng@cge.org.za

Cell: 0661662295

The side event can be followed through the link below and for interactive engagement @ #CGECSW68.

14 March 2024

Time 21:00 (SA Time)

Meeting link: https://unvc.webex.com/unvc/j.php?MTID=m680ccdd35496676661f242f09849b9cd If prompted. then enter the following info to join:

Webinar number: 2341 897 1668

Webinar password: 24UNTEAM!

