InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Fabric Cleaning Strips for Removing Toilet Bowl Stains with Minimal Effort
EINPresswire.com/ --
Mark A. of Rochester, MN is the creator of Bowl Strips, fabric strips soaked in a bleach solution that can be placed in a toilet bowl to eliminate unsightly stains. The strips are held in place via the moisture associated with the soaked bleach, allowing users to place the strip over a stained area within the toilet bowl and leave it unattended for several hours (e.g., overnight). Once time has passed, users can return to a fresh, sparking clean toilet bowl.
There are various products available on the market designed to eliminate stains from toilet bowls, and these products typically come in the form of cleaners, tablets, gels, or powders, each with its own set of features. Liquid or gel cleaners, bowl tablets or pods, and powdered cleaners all require manual application and scrubbing with a brush and other toilet cleaning tools, forcing the user to spend significant time cleaning their toilet bowls and producing ineffective results.
Repeating this process daily, weekly, or however often a toilet is cleaned, can be exceptionally frustrating and time consuming. Manufacturers and consumers are constantly looking for new and innovative products, especially ones that automate cleaning. Bowl Strips are the perfect, versatile, and highly convenient option that would increase sales for any cleaning manufacturer’s product line.
Bowl Strips are constructed using an absorptive fabric that can be pre-soaked in bleach prior to being packaged. Each strip measures approximately 3/4" in length and 3” in width to fit over most toilet bowl stains. Users should apply the Bowl Strips after flushing and shutting off the water supply. They should be left in place for several hours, preferably overnight. After allowing the product to work, users can simply remove the strips and throw them away. The toilet bowl is left clean and sanitary with minimal effort required by the cleaner.
Mark filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to the Bowl Strips product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Bowl Strips can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
Mark A. of Rochester, MN is the creator of Bowl Strips, fabric strips soaked in a bleach solution that can be placed in a toilet bowl to eliminate unsightly stains. The strips are held in place via the moisture associated with the soaked bleach, allowing users to place the strip over a stained area within the toilet bowl and leave it unattended for several hours (e.g., overnight). Once time has passed, users can return to a fresh, sparking clean toilet bowl.
There are various products available on the market designed to eliminate stains from toilet bowls, and these products typically come in the form of cleaners, tablets, gels, or powders, each with its own set of features. Liquid or gel cleaners, bowl tablets or pods, and powdered cleaners all require manual application and scrubbing with a brush and other toilet cleaning tools, forcing the user to spend significant time cleaning their toilet bowls and producing ineffective results.
Repeating this process daily, weekly, or however often a toilet is cleaned, can be exceptionally frustrating and time consuming. Manufacturers and consumers are constantly looking for new and innovative products, especially ones that automate cleaning. Bowl Strips are the perfect, versatile, and highly convenient option that would increase sales for any cleaning manufacturer’s product line.
Bowl Strips are constructed using an absorptive fabric that can be pre-soaked in bleach prior to being packaged. Each strip measures approximately 3/4" in length and 3” in width to fit over most toilet bowl stains. Users should apply the Bowl Strips after flushing and shutting off the water supply. They should be left in place for several hours, preferably overnight. After allowing the product to work, users can simply remove the strips and throw them away. The toilet bowl is left clean and sanitary with minimal effort required by the cleaner.
Mark filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to the Bowl Strips product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Bowl Strips can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com