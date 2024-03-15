InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Ground Insert Designed to Produce Vibrations for Collecting Earthworms
Keith M. of West Chester, PA is the creator of the Wormerup, a tool designed to use mechanical, or sound produced vibration to drive earthworms to the ground surface for easy and convenient collection. Users can extend a probe from the device and insert it into the ground to cover a wide area and facilitate movement of worms toward the surface of the soil. The device is battery powered and can be folded for easy storage inside a tackle box. There is a handle for convenient carrying and telescopic 6- to 8-inch metal probe. The vibrations produced by the device will trigger a response by the worms to attract them to the surface of the soil for collection.
The handle includes an on/off button connected to the metal probe. Inside the handle would be a space for the battery and a vibrating motor or embedded speaker that would generate vibrations down the probe into the ground. Overall, the device offers a way for anglers, gardeners, and others to easily collect worms for various purposes.
Earthworms are typically collected manually for various purposes, such as scientific research, vermicomposting, and fishing bait, and people typically need to sort soil by hand to retrieve earthworms. Basic tools like spades and shovels are also commonly used; however, these can accidentally injure or kill the worm and leave it unusable for fishing. A more effective solution for driving earthworms to the soil surface for collection is needed. The Wormerup utilizes vibrations to encourage worms to travel toward the surface, allowing people to easily gather them for research, fishing, and more.
Keith filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Wormerup product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Wormerup can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
