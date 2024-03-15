InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Small Footwear Attachment Designed to Quickly Tighten and Loosen Shoelaces
Roby E. of Saint Louis, MO is the creator of the Kwik Lace, an improved shoe tying device that simplifies the process and allows laces to be quickly and easily loosened and tightened. The invention is comprised of a small, circular plastic holder in which shoelaces are placed and looped through the device.
The holder features an outer cap that is twisted clockwise to tighten the laces and counterclockwise to loosen the laces. The device offers a lacing and tying method for footwear that eliminates the hassle and labor involved in tying shoelaces. Any user, regardless of age, can easily tighten or loosen their laces in seconds.
There is currently a growing market in the footwear industry for devices that help tighten and loosen shoelaces. People with limited physical strength and dexterity, especially children, can have significant trouble learning how to lace and tie their footwear. Self-lacing systems are being created and developed to enhance comfort, convenience, and customization for the wearer.
Further developments include the assistance of technology like smartphone apps and motorized devices to help tie shoelaces and maintain a perfect, secure fit. Currently, there is no simple solution to tightening and loosening shoelaces without learning how to do it manually. The Kwik Lace offers a convenient and versatile solution to these issues and would be a significant enhancement for any footwear manufacturer’s product line.
Roby was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Kwik Lace product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Kwik Lace can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
