InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Dress Shirt and Jacket Pocket Insert to Enhance Style and Fashion
EINPresswire.com/ -- Martin G. of Harrisburg, PA is the creator of the Pocket Poof, a clothing accessory designed to match an undershirt for complimenting and enhancing the wearer’s appearance. The accessory is constructed using the same material of the shirt, matching its unique style and design. Users place the accessory inside the pocket of a dress shirt or jacket. The Pocket Poof will come in a multitude of shapes with various designs, thereby allowing the user to effectively match a large array of outfits. The product ultimately improves the wearer’s look with a designer fashion accessory. It creates a one-of-a-kind look for an individual that cannot be duplicated.
Accessories like pocket squares or handkerchiefs are small, decorative fabric squares that are folded and placed in the breast pocket of a dress shirt or jacket. The market for these types of accessories is vast and dynamic, constantly growing on a year over year basis. Pocket squares serve both functional and aesthetic purposes. Functionally, they can be used to clean glasses or dab away perspiration. However, their primary role is often decorative, adding a pop of color, pattern, or texture to complement and enhance the overall look of the outfit. These accessories are popular in both casual and formal settings, and they cater to individuals who want to personalize and elevate their style. The Pocket Poof fits perfectly within this niche accessory market and would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer’s product line.
Martin filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Pocket Poof product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Pocket Poof can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
Accessories like pocket squares or handkerchiefs are small, decorative fabric squares that are folded and placed in the breast pocket of a dress shirt or jacket. The market for these types of accessories is vast and dynamic, constantly growing on a year over year basis. Pocket squares serve both functional and aesthetic purposes. Functionally, they can be used to clean glasses or dab away perspiration. However, their primary role is often decorative, adding a pop of color, pattern, or texture to complement and enhance the overall look of the outfit. These accessories are popular in both casual and formal settings, and they cater to individuals who want to personalize and elevate their style. The Pocket Poof fits perfectly within this niche accessory market and would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer’s product line.
Martin filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Pocket Poof product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Pocket Poof can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com