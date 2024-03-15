InventionHome® Inventor Designs Playground and Backyard Slide that Reduces Heat Absorption for Improved Child Safety
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosetta R. of Broadview Heights, OH is the creator of the Cool Slide, an improved slide for public and backyard playgrounds constructed using a high density polyethylene that stays cool even when exposed to sunlight. The improved plastic material prevents children from getting burned and injured while playing on the slide. This design helps conserve materials by eliminating the need for the slide to be covered to keep its surface at a comfortable temperature. The high density polyethylene is sturdy and designed to maintain its shape and structure even after constant exposure to sunlight and inclement weather.
The new slide allows children to play regardless of outdoor temperature, putting a parent or guardian’s mind at ease by preventing skin burns and irritation due to excessive sunlight exposure on a standard plastic slide. Overall, the innovative design improves child safety and enables them to spend more time enjoying the outdoors.
The market for playground equipment, including slides, often sees innovation in materials. Manufacturers may use materials that have better heat resistance, reducing the likelihood of the slides becoming too hot to touch, especially in warm weather. HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene) is a plastic material known for its durability and resistance to UV radiation. Some playground slides use HDPE because it can withstand outdoor conditions and may have better heat resistance than certain metals. This material can be used in conjunction with a specialized coating to further reduce heat absorption and enhance the overall durability of the slide. The Cool Slide is innovative and fulfills several of these needs to improve child safety in playgrounds and backyards.
Rosetta filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Cool Slide product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Cool Slide can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
The new slide allows children to play regardless of outdoor temperature, putting a parent or guardian’s mind at ease by preventing skin burns and irritation due to excessive sunlight exposure on a standard plastic slide. Overall, the innovative design improves child safety and enables them to spend more time enjoying the outdoors.
The market for playground equipment, including slides, often sees innovation in materials. Manufacturers may use materials that have better heat resistance, reducing the likelihood of the slides becoming too hot to touch, especially in warm weather. HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene) is a plastic material known for its durability and resistance to UV radiation. Some playground slides use HDPE because it can withstand outdoor conditions and may have better heat resistance than certain metals. This material can be used in conjunction with a specialized coating to further reduce heat absorption and enhance the overall durability of the slide. The Cool Slide is innovative and fulfills several of these needs to improve child safety in playgrounds and backyards.
Rosetta filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Cool Slide product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Cool Slide can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com