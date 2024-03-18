Educational Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Educational Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the educational services market size is predicted to reach $4980.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.
The growth in the educational services market is due to the growing number of higher education enrollments. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest educational services market share. Major players in the educational services market include University of Michigan, Columbia University, Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Yale University, TAL Education Group.
Educational Services Market Segments
• By Type: Other Educational Services, Colleges, Universities, And Professional Schools, Elementary And Secondary Schools
• By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private
• By Mode: Online, Offline
• By Geography: The global educational services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Educational services are any activity partly or entirely for education, including teaching and learning, research activities, apprenticeship training, and training workshops.
