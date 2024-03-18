Submit Release
RubberWay and Farmforce Announce Strategic Partnership to Support Natural Rubber Industry in Achieving EUDR Compliance

This partnership brings together expertises to create a comprehensive solution for rubber producers, processors, and buyers to achieve EUDR compliance.

We are thrilled to collaborate with a leading traceability expert, providing our corporate clients with an advanced solution tailored to their EUDR requirements.”
— Côme de la Porte, Head of Operations, RubberWay
OSLO, NORWAY, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RubberWay -a leading provider of sustainability solutions for the rubber industry, and Farmforce -a pioneer in traceability and sustainability solutions for agricultural supply chains, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership aimed at supporting the natural rubber industry under the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

This partnership brings together RubberWay’s expertise in natural rubber and Farmforce’s innovative technology to create a comprehensive solution for rubber producers, processors, and buyers to achieve EUDR compliance. Users will be granted access to a comprehensive suite of services tailored for farmer registration, polygon mapping, legality verification, and deforestation monitoring.
Following a successful pilot phase involving 5 factories in Indonesia and Thailand, RubberWay and Farmforce have embarked on large-scale deployment of their solution, collaborating with a minimum of 70 processing factories across at least 8 countries in 2024. The platform currently boasts registrations from over 10,000 farms as of now.

RubberWay is already serving major tire manufacturers such as Continental, Michelin, Goodyear, and Sumitomo. These industry leaders are geared to adopt RubberWay's platform as their preferred tool for addressing EUDR Compliance.

Norbert Binot, Global Sales Director at Farmforce, commented: "This partnership exemplifies our commitment to advancing sustainability and traceability in agricultural supply chains. Together with RubberWay, we aim to create a more transparent, responsible, and resilient rubber industry."

Côme de la Porte, Head of Operations at RubberWay, added: “We are thrilled to collaborate with a leading traceability expert, providing our corporate clients with an advanced solution tailored to their EUDR requirements”.

About RubberWay
RubberWay is an established sustainability service provider for the natural rubber industry, offering a risk assessment service and supply chain mapping to enhance transparency of the upstream supply chain. Initiated as a joint venture between Michelin, Continental and software developer SMAG, RubberWay’s overall membership has since grown to include additional key tire manufacturers Goodyear, Sumitomo and Pirelli. Visit https://rubberway.tech

About Farmforce
Farmforce is the leading sustainability and compliance solution and insights provider for agri-commodities’ first-mile stakeholders. With traceability as its core, Farmforce leverages customers’ data to help them reach their ESG objectives and enhance their processes. Visit www.farmforce.com

