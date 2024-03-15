Angel Investors Network Partners with Capital Engine
Angel Investors Network announces strategic partnership with Capital Engine® connecting with the nation's top angel investors.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angel Investors Network (AIN), today announced its partnership with Capital Engine® a US-based private capital markets technology company that provides customized private capital, secondary market infrastructure and investor management solutions for investment banks, regulated broker-dealers, family offices, angel investor groups, venture capital, private equity, and real estate funds.
AIN’s CEO, Jeff Barnes, said, "We believe Capital Engine is well-positioned to disrupt private capital markets, and we are thrilled to open up this opportunity to our network of angel investors. We look forward to collaborating with Capital Engine and providing our clients the ability to place their capital-raising campaigns on the Capital Engine Investment Marketplace."
“We are excited to join forces with Angel Investors Network. We like their business model of democratizing access to Angel Investing. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Capital Engine to syndicate their capital raising and investor management solutions, with AIN’s extensive global network of angel investors and fundraising partners.” says Bryan Smith.
AIN’s team of professionals have decades of experience in the development and syndication of businesses, funds, and deals. They work closely with their clients from start to finish to make sure that they have the best resources, strategies, and marketing systems in place to attract the right investors.
Whether you are raising capital to expand your business, develop a real estate project, or launch a new fund, AIN is ready to provide the support and guidance needed. AIN have the experience and resources to make sure that your project is successful.
Capital Engine's proprietary software solutions provide a platform for online capital raising and investor management for private companies, investment firms, real estate funds, brokers, and advisors across the US, Canada, UK, Europe, and South Africa.
Their Investment Marketplace facilitates online capital raising campaigns, ensuring compliance with various private exempt regulations in the US. In addition, their tech-enabled private placement agent and full-service broker-dealer, Mallory Capital Group, have successfully raised $10 billion of capital from institutional sources.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Bryan Smith
Email: invest@capitalengine.io
Jeff Barnes
Email: jeffbarnes@angelnetwork.com
Website: https://capitalengine.io
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CapitalEngine
Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/company/capitalengine
About Capital Engine®
Capital Engine® is a private markets technology company, that provides customized private capital, secondaries market infrastructure and investor management solutions for investment banks, regulated broker-dealers, investment platforms, law firms, and real estate funds.
About Angel Investors Network
Angel Investors Network began in 1997 as the first nationwide virtual angel investor community. Since then, we’ve expanded and held live events all over the country helping investors place well over $100 million into dozens of investment opportunities and startups.
Bryan Smith
Capital Engine
email us here