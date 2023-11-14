Capital Engine® Partners with Black Dog Venture Partners and VC Fast Pitch
Capital Engine announces partnership with Black Dog Venture Partners, hosts of the VC Fast Pitch networking event, connecting startups with top investorsAUSTIN, TX, US, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Engine® a US-based private capital markets technology company, today announced a strategic partnership with Black Dog Venture Partners (BDVP), a business accelerator that provides access to funding through a network of 13,000 investors, business development opportunities via a network of 40,000 business partners, and comprehensive sales and marketing services.
BDVP's CEO, Scott Kelly, said, "We believe Capital Engine is well-positioned to disrupt private capital markets, and we are thrilled to open up this opportunity to our network of investors and business partners. We look forward to collaborating with Capital Engine and their clients on future capital-raising campaigns on their Investment Marketplace."
“We are excited to join forces with Black Dog Venture Partners. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Capital Engine to syndicate their capital raising and investor management solutions, with Black Dog Venture Partners’ proven track record in accelerating startups and potentially opening up our investment opportunities to their business partner and investor network.” says Bryan Smith.
BDVP also host VC Fast Pitch (VCFastPitch.com), a regular networking event where entrepreneurs have the opportunity to pitch their businesses and connect with a diverse group of venture capitalists, angels and accredited investors from Silicon Valley, New York and throughout the world.
“BDVP has hosted investor events throughout the country and has raised millions of dollars for startups as a direct result of our fast pitch conferences.” said Kelly.
Capital Engine's proprietary software solutions provide a platform for online capital raising and investor management for private companies, investment firms, real estate funds, brokers, and advisors across the US, Canada, UK, Europe, and South Africa.
Their Investment Marketplace facilitates online capital raising campaigns, ensuring compliance with various private exempt regulations in the US. In addition, their tech-enabled private placement agent and full-service broker-dealer, Mallory Capital Group, have successfully raised $10 billion of capital from institutional sources.
For more information, please visit Capital Engine's Website https://capitalengine.io/bdvp
About Capital Engine®
Capital Engine® is a private markets technology company, that provides customized private capital, secondaries market infrastructure and investor management solutions for investment banks, regulated broker-dealers, investment platforms, law firms, and real estate funds.
About Black Dog Venture Partners
Black Dog Venture Partners is a business accelerator that provides access to funding through a network of 13,000 investors, business development through a network of 40,000 business partners, and offers sales, marketing, and executive coaching services for disruptive companies. Learn more at https://blackdogventurepartners.com
