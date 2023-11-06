Transforming the $2.5 Trillion Exempt Private Capital Markets and Secondaries Trading Infrastructure
Capital Engine® Unveils $5 Million Seed Round Capital Raise, and Opportunity to Invest in Next-Generation Capital Markets TechnologyAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Engine® a prominent US-based private capital markets technology company, today announced the launch of a $5 million Seed Round capital raise. This strategic move signifies the next phase in Capital Engine’s mission to transform the $2.5 trillion exempt private capital markets infrastructure (CMI) and subsequent secondaries trading landscape, creating an organized market for private capital, digital assets and other exempt securities. The details on the offering can be found here https://bit.ly/3SfvHXY
According to recent SEC data, exempt offerings accounted for a staggering $4.45 trillion, surpassing the $1.23 trillion raised in public markets. Capital Engine's CEO, Bryan Smith, underlines this shift, "Private capital markets are rapidly transforming and have become the preferred method for companies to raise capital. This marks a significant shift, with 3.5x more capital raised in private markets than in public markets."
This transition has prompted an unprecedented flow of institutional capital from public markets to the private sector – this so-called democratization of private equity, has been advocated by the SEC, in reaction to a decline in the number of publicly listed companies.
Smith, further explained, "Our rapidly expanding business is already well-established and cash flow positive. To fuel our growth, we are excited to initiate our first external capital raise. We are pleased to announce an early bird investment round where the first 30 confirmed investors will enjoy a 20% discount on our current share price."
Capital Engine's proprietary software solutions provide a platform for online capital raising and investor management for private companies, investment firms, real estate funds, brokers, and advisors across the US, Canada, UK, Europe, and South Africa.
Their Investment Marketplace facilitates online capital raising campaigns, ensuring compliance with various private exempt regulations in the US. In addition, their tech-enabled private placement agent and full-service broker-dealer, Mallory Capital Group, have successfully raised $10 billion of capital from institutional sources.
Zach Gerland, COO of Capital Engine, elaborated, "Our solutions have already played a pivotal role in raising nearly $500 million for our clients. This strategic capital injection will unlock the full potential of our business. There exists a vast opportunity within the private capital markets, and the comprehensive suite of proven solutions offered by Capital Engine positions us as leaders in the democratization of private capital markets."
Simultaneously, Capital Engine is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Black Dog Venture Partners (BDVP), a business accelerator that provides access to funding through a network of 13,000 investors, business development opportunities via a network of 40,000 business partners, and comprehensive sales and marketing services.
BDVP's CEO, Scott Kelly, said, "We believe Capital Engine is well-positioned to disrupt private capital markets, and we are thrilled to open up this opportunity to our network of investors and business partners. We look forward to collaborating with Capital Engine and their clients on future capital-raising campaigns on their Investment Marketplace."
For more information about Capital Engine's Seed Round capital raise, please visit Capital Engine's Website https://bit.ly/3SfvHXY
