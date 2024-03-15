EpicVerse WorldBuilders' Inaugural WorldBuilding Expo on GoBrunch Shatters Expectations, Sequel Event Set for June 11-12

Meet Peggy McCartha and RJ Redden, founders of EpicVerse WorldBuilders!

Worldbuilding Expo on GoBrunch info

Worldbuilding Expo on GoBrunch

EpicVerse WorldBuilders™ logo

EpicVerse WorldBuilders' inaugural WorldBuilding Expo was a groundbreaking success on GoBrunch. Founders announce follow-up expo for June 11- 12, 2024.

Your room’s image should be more than beautiful; it should be a strategic masterpiece, designed  to captivate, connect, and propel your brand story forward.”
— Peggy McCartha, Co Founder of EpicVerse WorldBuilder
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EpicVerse WorldBuilders, the brainchild of visionary duo Peggy McCartha and RJ Redden, is basking in the afterglow of their wildly successful inaugural WorldBuilding Expo. The two-day virtual expo, hosted on the innovative GoBrunch platform, drew an astonishing amount of attendees united by their passion for pushing the boundaries of world-building.

Richard Lowenthal, founder and CEO of GoBrunch, still buzzing from the event's electric atmosphere, shared, "The level of creativity and collaboration we witnessed was truly inspiring. It's a testament to the incredible communities we've cultivated and the power of the GoBrunch ecosystem to bring people together in meaningful ways."

Bolstered by the overwhelming positive response, EpicVerse WorldBuilders is already hard at work planning the expo's highly-anticipated second installment.

Event Schedule:
*Duration: 2 Days 6 hours each day
June 11th, 2024 Day 1 Sessions: 8 AM - 2 PM pacific time
June 12th, 2024 Day 2 Sessions: 12 PM - 6 PM pacific time

Businesses and creators eager to showcase their talents are encouraged to secure their exhibitor booths early, as spaces are expected to fill up quickly. Interested parties can visit https://tidycal.com/epicverseworldbuilders/expo-booth to reserve their spot and https://tidycal.com/epicverseworldbuilders/meetwithus to schedule one-on-one consultations with McCartha and Redden for event details and insider tips.

With their first groundbreaking WorldBuilding Expo now in the books, the dynamic EpicVerse WorldBuilders team is doubling down and charging full steam ahead towards their next must-attend expo for world-builders. As RJ Redden said, Why choose a sales pitch when you could offer a ticket to another dimension?

About EpicVerse WorldBuilders:
EpicVerse WorldBuilders, founded by Peggy McCartha of The TimeBenders™ photography studio and marketing innovator RJ Redden, empowers clients to design immersive, engaging virtual spaces. By combining McCartha's creative expertise with Redden's digital prowess, the company crafts online environments that are as captivating as they are functional. EpicVerse WorldBuilders offers a full suite of resources, including co-working spaces, workshops, and personalized coaching, to nurture talent and equip clients with the tools to succeed. At its core, the company is dedicated to fostering authentic relationships and helping creators bring their unique visions to life.


About GoBrunch:
GoBrunch is not merely a platform, but a lifestyle. It empowers users to create their own worlds, complete with personalized offices, co-working spaces, training facilities, and portfolios - all within a single, integrated space. GoBrunch is continuously evolving, with exciting updates and features on the horizon.

GoBrunch is also gearing up to relaunch its community Tasty Menu of Meetups in the last week of March.

Peggy McCartha
EpicVerse WorldBuilders
Epicverse World Builders Venture

