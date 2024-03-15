Soundcore Sleep A20 Earbuds with Significantly Improved Noise Masking, Introduced for World Sleep Day
Upgraded Soft Comfortable Eartips and Longer Battery Life Allow For All Night Comfort And Restful SleepBELLEVUE, WA, US, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soundcore, Anker Innovations’ premium audio brand, today introduced the Soundcore Sleep A20, the 2nd generation in the company’s sleep-focused earbuds, following the company's successful, Sleep A10 launched in 2022. With advanced noise masking thanks to its Twin-Seal eartips, ultra comfortable ergonomic design, and longer battery life, the Sleep A20 will offer users all night peace and quiet from noisy environments, including a snoring partner, the garbage truck at 3am and other common sounds heard at night that disturb a user's sleep.
Highlighting the need for healthy, restful sleep during World Sleep Day 2024, the Sleep A20 will offer users 3x better noise rejection using their Twin-Seal ear tips versus single layer ear tips. By utilizing this design, the Sleep A20 can help to block out more noise, including a partner, "sawing wood, chopping logs or grinding gravel" on the other side of the bed.
Additionally, thanks to their compact design, the Sleep A20 are ideal for side-sleepers. The ergonomic curved shape helps to conform to a user’s ears, offering a pressure free wearing experience by allowing a user to lay their head on a pillow without the earbud protruding from their ears, while causing discomfort like more traditional earbud models can. In addition to the silicone eartips, the Sleep A20 utilizes an ultra-soft silicone material, covering the entire earbud's surface that comes in contact with a user's ears to ensure maximum comfort for all users.
With 14 hours of playtime in Sleep mode and 80-hours contained in the sleek charging case, the Sleep A20 will offer users the ability to play various sounds from an included sound library including white noise. Alternatively, the Sleep A20 will offer up to 10 hours of playtime with 55-hours in the charging case when used while connected to Bluetooth (at 50% volume).
This allows weary users to doze off, listening to their favorite music or podcast from connected apps such as Spotify or YouTube Music via their mobile device.
Improving on the company’s successful Sleep A10, the new Sleep A20 will also allow a repeatable alarm, ensuring that users can wake up to a personal alarm using a library of customizable sounds, while not waking a sleeping partner or family members in an adjacent room.
The new Sleep A20 also add automatic sleep monitoring with sleep position tracking and can be accessed via the Soundcore app (Android and iOS).
In the unlikely case that the earbuds fall out of a user's ears in the middle of the night and get mixed in the sheets or fall behind the bed, a new feature in the Sleep A20 will allow users to find the earbuds using an audible alert through the Soundcore app.
Availability and Pricing
Starting on April 16, the Soundcore Sleep A20 will be available for pre-purchase via Kickstarter in the US, UK, DE, AZ and NZ with discounts up to 40% off for the first backers. However, starting today, interested parties can also visit Soundcore.com for additional early bird specials and perks. The Sleep A20 are currently slated to be available for purchase on Amazon.com and Soundcore for $149.99 in the US, £119.99 in the UK and €149.99 in Germany in mid-late May.
For more information on World Sleep Day, please visit https://worldsleepday.org.
Download Images Here
About Soundcore
Soundcore is committed to reinventing audio by bringing it to the people. This includes premium wireless headphones and beautifully designed indoor and outdoor speakers that support popular music services, voice services, and an ever-growing number of compatible smart home products. For more information visit www.soundcore.com.
About Anker Innovations
Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, soundcore, AnkerMake and now Anker Solix.
More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.
The Anker Logo is a registered trademark of Anker Innovations.
DISCLAIMER
Statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may include forward looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. We wish to caution you that such statements are just predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties surrounding competitive and industry conditions, market acceptance for the company's products, risks of litigation, technological changes, developing industry standards and other factors related to the company's businesses. The actions referred to in this press release are not an admission or acknowledgement of any claim or allegation. The Company reserves all of its rights.
Adam Weissman
Anker / Soundcore
+1 917-693-3298
email us here