The 2024 Global Whisky Challenge Call for Whisky Submittals
The Global Whisky Challenge is the world's first competition to evaluate whiskies made within three geographical regions.
We will take the top winners to New York City where our senior judges will taste, re-evaluate, and painstakingly select the 2024 Global Whisky Champion,
Whisky producers from around the world can compete for the Global Whisky Trophy.
Whisky Mogul Media, a division of Wine Country Network, Inc., the publisher of Wine Country International® Magazine, and a global leader in producing professional beverage competitions, is now seeking to recognize the world's best whisky.
Wine Country Network was founded in 2002. It owns and produces prestigious, world-renowned professional spirit competitions such as the Denver International Spirits Competition, The North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition, and the Tequila Mezcal Challenge.
The Global Whisky Challenge is the world's first competition to evaluate whiskies made within three geographical regions. "To do this right, we sliced the world into three sections. We will run three regionalized competitions from May through June. "We will take the top winners to New York City where our senior judges will taste, re-evaluate, and painstakingly select the 2024 Global Whisky Champion," explains Wine Country Network CEO and Co-Founder Christopher J Davies.
The Global Whisky Challenge aims to define excellence in whisky production worldwide and permit distillers of all sizes from all locations to compete globally. Winning this prestigious award will enable brands to stand out globally. Awards include digital medals/certificates presented for “Best of Show,” “Best of Class,” “Best of Region,” “Best of Country,” and Double Gold, Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards. Physical die-cast medals, award plaques, and laser-engraved barrel heads will be available.
A seasoned team of U.S. and International spirits judges will taste whiskies double-blind, scoring products based on 100 points using a proprietary rating system. The competition exclusively uses the NEAT ™ professional spirits evaluation glass to highlight the true character and assess the quality of every spirit.
Judges will taste top-scored products and select one "Best of Show" 1st place per winner at each competition. Our senior judges will taste the "Best of Show-1st place" winners in New York and select the 2024 Global Whisky Champion.
Awards
Digital medals/certificates will be presented as Best of Show, Best of Class, Best of Region, Best of Country, Double Gold, Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards. Physical die-cast medals, award plaques, and laser-engraved barrel heads will be available.
Additional Benefits to the Global Whisky Champion:
•Special iconic 18-inch sculptured award for display at the Global Champion's distillery
• All winners will be featured in the "Big Book of Whisky" Annual Magazine. Wine Country Network will publish issue one in August 2024, both online and in print.
Competition Schedule:
•Part One - UK (Scotland, Ireland, Britain) and Europe-made whisky:
Entry Deadline: May 3, 2024
Competition dates: May 9 & 10, 2024
Location: Denver, Colorado
•Part Two-Asia and Oceana-made whisky:
Entry Deadline May 3, 2024
Competition dates: May 11 & 12, 2024
Location: Denver, Colorado
•Part Three-America, Mexico, Canada, and South America-made Whiskey: May 24, 2024
Entry Deadline May 24, 2024
Competition dates: June 8 & 9, 2024
Location: Denver, Colorado
Competition Entry Fee: USD 400
Bottles Required: 2-700/750ml.
•Grand Finale-New York City, New York: June 10, 2024
Our senior judges will meticulously reevaluate the top three winners from each regional competition at the Grand Finale in New York City in June. The judges will select just one 2024 Global Whisky Champion from that tasting.
About The Competition Organizers:
Whisky Mogul Media, a division of Wine Country Network, Inc., the publisher of Wine Country International® magazine, is thrilled to add the Global Whisky Challenge to its portfolio of competitions. It also produces the following other professional beverage competitions.
•Denver International Spirits Competition
•Denver International Wine Competition
•Drink Pink International Rosé Wine Competition
•North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition
•Canned Challenge
•Tequila Mezcal Challenge
