Senators Introduce CRA Resolution to Nullify EPA’s Particulate Matter Standard

WASHINGTON – As mandated by the Clean Air Act, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is required to set the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) every five years for fine particle pollution, or particulate matter (PM). In December 2020, the EPA reviewed and decided to retain the standard set in 2012 for both PM 2.5 and PM 10 or 2.5 micrometers or less in diameter and 10 micrometers in diameter, respectively. Despite the agency’s figures showing direct emissions of PM 2.5 are down 40 percent from 1990 levels and the recent review finalized at the end of 2020, the EPA announced on February 7, 2024 its decision to narrow the level of the primary annual PM 2.5 from 12 to 9 micrograms per cubic meter in order to “reflect new science on harms caused by particle pollution.”

This rule, which becomes effective on May 6, 2024, would place approximately 40 percent of the United States’ population in counties which would be in nonattainment status. Additionally, this rule will require states to submit a proposal to the agency outlining their plan to bring nonattainment counties into compliance within 18 months of the rule taking effect. The Biden administration continues to pursue policies that will inflict serious economic harm with scientifically insignificant environmental benefits. This rulemaking will effectively end manufacturing growth in nonattainment counties and could result in existing businesses foregoing expansion, downsizing, or relocating.

To protect manufacturing growth and defend existing businesses, U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) joined Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution of disapproval to nullify the EPA’s rulemaking.

“Despite already achieving significant declines in fine particulate matter levels, the Biden administration chose to unnecessarily narrow existing standards,” said Cramer. “A significant number of counties across the country would be out of compliance and it would shift areas in North Dakota closer, putting manufacturing at risk and jeopardizing business growth.”

Additional cosponsors include U.S. Senators John Barrasso (R-WY), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), John Boozman (R-AR), Mike Braun (R-IN), Katie Britt (R-AL), Tedd Budd (R-NC), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Susan Collins (R-ME), John Cornyn (R-TX), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Steve Daines (R-MT), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), John Hoeven (R-ND), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Ron Johnson (R-WI), John Kennedy (R-LA), James Lankford (R-OK), Mike Lee (R-UT), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Rand Paul (R-KY), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Jim Risch (R-ID), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Eric Schmitt (R-MO), Rick Scott (R-FL), Tim Scott (R-SC), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), John Thune (R-SD), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Roger Wicker (R-MS), and Todd Young (R-IN).

Click here for bill text.