Bank Robbery 24GIC000362
Tue 7/4/2023 9:33 PM
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 24GIC000362
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Blake Allen
STATION: Grand Isle Sheriff's Department
CONTACT#: 802-372-4482
DATE/TIME: March 14th, 2024 1430 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: North Country Federal Credit Union, 37 South Main St, Alburgh VT 05440
VIOLATION: Robbery
ACCUSED: Under investigation
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/14/24 at approximately 14:30 hours, The Grand Isle County Sheriffs Department was dispatched to 37 S Main St in Alburgh, the North Country Federal Union advising they had just been robbed.
Members from Vermont State Police, Vermont Fish Wildlife, US Border Patrol and Swanton PD responded to assist with the case.
Deputies from the Sheriff's Department arrived on scene and spoke with employees who advised a male entered the Credit Union wearing a winter hat, hoodie, mask over their face. A note was handed to the teller and the male left the Credit Union on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
The male is described as being white about 5'10- 6 ft tall with a slender build.
A picture of the suspect is attached.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Grand Isle County Sheriffs Department or Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks.
Detective Sergeant Michael Mattuchio
Bureau of Criminal Investigation A-West
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
Crisis Negotiator
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Fax: (802) 527-1150
Email: Michael.Mattuchio@vermont.gov