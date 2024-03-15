Submit Release
Bank Robbery 24GIC000362

Tue 7/4/2023 9:33 PM


STATE OF VERMONT


DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY


VERMONT STATE POLICE


       


CASE#: 24GIC000362


RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sergeant Blake Allen


STATION: Grand Isle Sheriff's Department     


CONTACT#: 802-372-4482


 


DATE/TIME: March 14th, 2024 1430 hours


INCIDENT LOCATION: North Country Federal Credit Union, 37 South Main St, Alburgh VT 05440

VIOLATION: Robbery


 


ACCUSED: Under investigation


AGE:


CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:


 


 


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On 03/14/24 at approximately 14:30 hours, The Grand Isle County Sheriffs Department was dispatched to 37 S Main St in Alburgh, the North Country Federal Union advising they had just been robbed.


Members from Vermont State Police, Vermont Fish Wildlife, US Border Patrol and Swanton PD responded to assist with the case.

Deputies from the Sheriff's Department arrived on scene and spoke with employees who advised a male entered the Credit Union wearing a winter hat, hoodie, mask over their face. A note was handed to the teller and the male left the Credit Union on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.


The male is described as being white about 5'10- 6 ft tall with a slender build.


A picture of the suspect is attached.


Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Grand Isle County Sheriffs Department or Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks.

  




Detective Sergeant Michael Mattuchio

Bureau of Criminal Investigation A-West

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Crisis Negotiator

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Fax:  (802) 527-1150

Email: Michael.Mattuchio@vermont.gov

 

