Bank Robbery 24GIC000362

Tue 7/4/2023 9:33 PM





STATE OF VERMONT





DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY





VERMONT STATE POLICE









CASE#: 24GIC000362





RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Blake Allen





STATION: Grand Isle Sheriff's Department





CONTACT#: 802-372-4482









DATE/TIME: March 14th, 2024 1430 hours





INCIDENT LOCATION: North Country Federal Credit Union, 37 South Main St, Alburgh VT 05440

VIOLATION: Robbery









ACCUSED: Under investigation





AGE:





CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:













SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On 03/14/24 at approximately 14:30 hours, The Grand Isle County Sheriffs Department was dispatched to 37 S Main St in Alburgh, the North Country Federal Union advising they had just been robbed.





Members from Vermont State Police, Vermont Fish Wildlife, US Border Patrol and Swanton PD responded to assist with the case.

Deputies from the Sheriff's Department arrived on scene and spoke with employees who advised a male entered the Credit Union wearing a winter hat, hoodie, mask over their face. A note was handed to the teller and the male left the Credit Union on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.





The male is described as being white about 5'10- 6 ft tall with a slender build.





A picture of the suspect is attached.





Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Grand Isle County Sheriffs Department or Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks.











