2024 Idaho Rural Success SummitMay01

2024 Idaho Rural Success Summit

May 1, 2024 - May 2, 2024

The Idaho Rural Success Summit is back for a third year!

The Idaho Rural Success Summit will take place May 1 and 2, 2024 in Fort Hall, Idaho at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center. This will be a day-and-a-half-long event.

The summit is centered around spotlighting successful examples of rural community development, through lightning-round presentations, engaging panel discussions, keynote speakers and fostering networking opportunities as well as information sharing through a resource fair. 

The event will be conducted in partnership with the Idaho Rural Partnership, Idaho Department of Commerce, USDA Rural Development Idaho, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, and U.S. Small Business Administration, among many others.

