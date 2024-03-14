Submit Release
MPD Arrests Man for February Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce the arrest of a man for a February fatal shooting in Southeast, D.C.

On Saturday, February 4, 2024, at approximately 2:46 p.m., members of the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District responded to the 1200 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located 51-year-old David Coe with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

On Thursday, March 14, 2024, 24-year-old Kyree Hairston, of Southeast, was arrested, by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, and charged, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

