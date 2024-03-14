MPD Arrests Man for Fatal Northwest Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce a man has been arrested in a shooting that left one dead in Northwest.

On Sunday, February 25, 2024, at approximately 7:37 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 700 block of Morton Street, Northwest. When they arrived, they found a male with gunshot wounds in the rear alley of the 700 block of Lamont Street, Northwest. He died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Jabari Malloy, of Northwest, DC.

On Thursday, March 14, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 42-year-old Rico Antjuan Parker, of Southeast, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

CCN: 24029438

