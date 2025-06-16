MPD Arrests Suspect in Benning Road Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a shooting that occurred in Northeast.



On Monday, December 16, 2024, at approximately 1:39 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast, for the report of shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.



On Monday, June 16, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 22-year-old Kyre Robinson, of Southeast, DC. Robinson has been charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).



CCN: 24194557 ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.