MPD Seeking Felony Assault and Theft Suspects in Southwest

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a violent assault of a man in Southwest.

On Sunday, June 15, 2025, at approximately 10:18 p.m., the suspects confronted the victim in the 700 block of Maine Avenue, Southwest. The victim was physically assaulted by both suspects, resulting in an injury to the victim. During the assault, the victim dropped their property, which the suspects took before fleeing the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25089822

###