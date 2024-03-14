Updated with video*MPD Seeks a Suspect Who Assaulted a Man with a Knife

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the community’s help in identifying and locating a suspect involved in an assault involving a knife that occurred in Northwest.

On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at approximately 1:55 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 1700 block of Lamont Street, Northwest. The suspect assaulted the victim with a knife and then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was captured by nearby cameras and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/aqwMVldqsak

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24038288