Governor Katie Jobbs Celebrates 81,800 Jobs Created During First Year in Office

Arizona Ranks 4th in Job Growth, Tripled National Average in Workforce Growth

Phoenix, AZ – Today, joined by members of the Carpenters Local Union 1912, Arizona Commerce Authority CEO Sandra Watson, and Office of Economic Opportunity CEO Carlos Contreras, Governor Katie Hobbs celebrated Arizona’s economic success during the first year of her administration. Governor Hobbs has prioritized attracting and building businesses throughout the state and giving Arizona workers the skills they need to capitalize on the opportunity.

“We are leading the way in building an economy that works for everyone, growing and attracting businesses from around the world, and delivering good-paying jobs for working class Arizonans,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Through our investments in housing, healthcare, infrastructure, childcare, and education, we are creating an environment that is not only business-friendly, but worker-friendly as well. And it will ensure the job numbers we are celebrating today are not the end, but the beginning of our success.”

“I am grateful for [Governor Hobbs’] leadership to grow Arizona’s unprecedented economic momentum,” said Sandra Watson, CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “The work being done today and investments taking place promise to support generations of success and new opportunities in our state, with the best yet to come.”

“[Today] is a recognition of our collective work to advance industry, labor, and our economy is one that advances good paying jobs for Arizonans and their ability to support themselves and their families to live out their own American dream,” said Carlos Contreras, CEO of the Office of Economic Opportunity.

“With the programs that Governor Hobbs has invested in, they’ve created 12,000 jobs in construction alone. Jobs that are in high demand, steady jobs with high pay, means an opportunity to reach the American Dream.” said Alberto Parra, Journeyman Carpenter, member of Local 1912, and Forman at the TSMC worksite in North Phoenix 2. “Governor Hobbs has given us something we all desire, and that’s a chance.”

“I am thankful to [Governor] Katie Hobbs for her commitment to the middle class,” said Diana Angulo, Apprentice Carpenter with Local 1912. “Now because of this high wage paying job, it has given me the opportunity to never again live paycheck to paycheck.”

Watch the full press conference HERE.

