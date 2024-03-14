14 March 2024

A meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the Vice-President of the EBRD

On March 14, 2024, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Mark Bowman.

At the negotiations, priority areas of cooperation were discussed in order to further improve the investment climate of Turkmenistan, issues of international cooperation and the practical implementation of new joint projects using best practices and innovative technologies in projects implemented jointly with the EBRD.

Issues of cooperation in the fields of transport, logistics, information technology, renewable energy sources, climate change and support for national export-oriented companies, which are reflected in the EBRD Country Strategy for Turkmenistan for the period 2019-2024, were considered in detail.

During the meeting, M.Bowman noted that over the years of cooperation, a lot of work has been done in the development of the private sector, strengthening the financial base of public and private institutions, and improving transport links in the region. In this regard, it was noted that the EBRD is ready to continue to facilitate the attraction of foreign direct investment to support the diversification of the economy of Turkmenistan.