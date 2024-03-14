Submit Release
Meeting with the Minister of Sports of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation

14 March 2024

On March 14, 2024, in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the delegation of the Republic of Tatarstan led by the Minister of Sports of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Vladimir Leonov.

During the meeting, key areas of bilateral cooperation in the field of sports were discussed, including participation and joint holding of various major international sporting events.

