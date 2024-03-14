Submit Release
The Ambassador of the Republic of Panama to Turkmenistan presented copies of his credentials

14 March 2024

On March 14, 2024, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmed Kurbanov and the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Panama to Turkmenistan (with residence in Moscow) Rolando Enrique Barrow Noad.

During the meeting, issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed, and the current state and prospects for further interaction within international organizations were analyzed.

Diplomats noted the need for the progressive development of trade and economic partnership.

Transport and logistics, the chemical industry, industry, agriculture, environmental issues and environmental protection have been identified as promising areas of cooperation.

The sides touched upon cultural and humanitarian cooperation, which can play an important role in deepening mutual understanding and friendly relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the Deputy Minister accepted copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of Panama to Turkmenistan and expressed the readiness of the Turkmen side to provide full assistance and support in the implementation of his diplomatic mission.

