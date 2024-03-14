14 March 2024

The German Ambassador completes his diplomatic mission

On March 14, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to Turkmenistan Michael Bierhoff, who is completing his diplomatic mission in our country.

During the meeting, issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects for their further development were discussed.

In this regard, the importance of implementing the agreements reached during the visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Germany on September 28-29, 2023 to participate in the highest level “Central Asia-Germany” meetings was noted.

The parties noted the progressive development of trade and economic partnership between the countries, where the Turkmen-German Working Group on Economic Cooperation, joint business forums and close interaction between the business circles of the two countries are effective mechanisms.

Along with this, attention was paid to interaction in the cultural and humanitarian sphere. In particular, the importance of continuing cooperation in the field of healthcare, culture, education, including the study of the German language in our country, was emphasized.

At the end of the meeting, R.Meredov expressed gratitude to the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany for his productive activities in developing Turkmen-German relations.

The German Ambassador, in turn, expressed gratitude to the Turkmen side for their support and assistance in the implementation of his diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan.