During winter weather, a little help goes a long way

March 14, 2024

By Shannon McIntire

PARIS—Road crews are upping their game for responding to winter weather events thanks to a little help from some friends.

TxDOT crews in the Paris area held a training session for Texas A&M Forest Service personnel to familiarize them with TxDOT equipment used during winter weather events.

TxDOT and the A&M Forest Service have a history of collaboration. In 2022, the two agencies established a formal agreement to make it easier for them to aid each other in emergencies.

The agreement allows A&M Forest Service personnel to operate TxDOT-owned and rented equipment, and proper training is paramount.

“Here in the Paris District, I-30 is a crucial corridor that needs to be kept open,” said Tad Eudy, district maintenance administrator.

Eudy said they contacted the A&M Forest Service to help cover the area during winter weather events.

“They don’t operate the same type of equipment we have,” Eudy said. “So we trained about 15 employees before the winter season officially kicked off. It was also a good chance for them to meet our crew members.”

The equipment included units for spraying brine, dump trucks for spreading de-icing material and motor graders that plow snow.

“TxDOT has worked closely over the years with the Forest Service on wildfire response and storm clean up,” Eudy said. “This agreement is a continuation of that cooperation. It’s nice to know it’s there.”

In fact, not long after the training, the district activated its emergency plan for the hard freeze in mid-January that affected much of the state.

“They worked a shift with us,” Eudy said. “Luckily, it wasn’t a big event, but it was a good chance to get some real-world experience. Everything went very smoothly.”

In fact, some Forest Service employees asked if they could be assigned to the same offices again for future activations.

“Everyone at the Forest Service was very positive and wanted to come back,” Eudy said. “We try to be good hosts since they are definitely helping us out.”

The extra help can make a difference for both TxDOT employees and the traveling public.

“Wide-ranging emergency events that affect multiple districts can put a strain on our employees,” Eudy said. “We are a small district so it’s all-hands-on deck with 12-hour shifts day and night. And employees are often dealing with the effects of the storm on their own homes and families. But we all understand the importance to the public of keeping our roads open and traffic flowing. Knowing we have some additional resources makes a huge difference.”