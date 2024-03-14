ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (March 15-18) - Phoenix Area

PHOENIX – Stretches of westbound US 60 in Mesa and northbound State Route 143 near Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix will be closed this weekend (March 15-18) for improvement work, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should consider using alternate routes if necessary while the following freeway or ramp restrictions are in place:

Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Crismon Road and Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 18) for pavement improvement work. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Ironwood Drive, Signal Butte Road and Meridian Road closed. Southbound Loop 202 ramp to westbound US 60 closed. Detour : Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including westbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to travel beyond the closure.

Northbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between Broadway Road and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 18) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143 closed. Northbound SR 143 on-ramp at University Drive closed. Detours: Sky Harbor Airport access: Continue west on I-10 to airport exits (24th Street or Buckeye Road). Westbound I-10 traffic can detour to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access southbound SR 143. I-10 drivers also can use eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 near Tempe Town Lake to access southbound SR 143. More information is available at i10BroadwayCurve.com .

Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Most projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app or by calling 511.