Creating Food and Economic Security for a Stronger Saskatchewan

CANADA, March 15 - Released on March 14, 2024

Today, Premier Scott Moe announced the Government of Saskatchewan is moving forward with constructing the early works of the first 90,000 acres of the Lake Diefenbaker Irrigation Project. The total cost is estimated to be $1.15 billion which will be shared between the provincial government and producers who choose to participate in the project.

“Our government is happy to take the first major step in creating the most sustainable food and economic security project in Canada which will create major benefits for generations,” Moe said. “Saskatchewan can be a leader across the country and move this project forward which will provide billions in economic benefits and thousands of jobs.”

The engineering, design and engagement with stakeholders and Indigenous rights holders is expected to be done over the next 12 to 14 months, with major construction of the 90,000 acres being targeted for 2025.

"Saskatchewan has an amazing food security story to tell," Agriculture Minister and Minister Responsible for the Water Security Agency David Marit said. "Since 2020, over 58,000 acres of irrigation have been developed, which is the largest growth since the early 1980s. The Lake Diefenbaker Irrigation Project will position Saskatchewan to meet the needs of a growing population across the globe. We continue to encourage the federal government to come to the table in a more meaningful way and be part of this important project as it moves forward."

"Today marks an important point in our history for rural municipalities, SARM applauds the provincial government for moving this project ahead and ensuring future generations of rural residents will experience the benefits," SARM President Ray Orb said. "This is the start of a journey to bring Saskatchewan and Canada much-needed food and economic security."

By 2050, the world's population is expected to increase by nearly two billion people, from eight billion to close to 10 billion. This means global food production must increase by 70 per cent to meet this demand.

"Irrigation expansion across Saskatchewan will be essential to move our province forward into the future." Saskatchewan Irrigation Projects Association Chairman Aaron Gray said. "Irrigators in this province are committed to helping feed the world and create significant benefits for the people of Saskatchewan."

For more information on the Lake Diefenbaker Irrigation Project, visit https://diefenbakerirrigation.ca/.

